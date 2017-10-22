Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Alicia Silverstone Dressed Up in Her Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit
Think Chrissy Teigen doesn't get starstruck? As if!
The supermodel posted a picture on Saturday of herself and Alicia Silverstone behind the scenes at Lip Sync Battle. Silverstone was wearing her classic yellow plaid outfit from Clueless, and Teigen could barely contain herself.
"How am I supposed to sleep?" she wrote. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce."
Silverstone appeared on the show alongside fellow '90s icon, Mena Suvari. The pair is in Spike TV's upcoming series, American Woman, inspired by the life of Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.
Teigen's one-year-old daughter, Luna, was also in the photo, but didn't look as impressed as mom.
... Just wait til she's old enough to see the movie, she'll be totally buggin!
In May, ET spoke with Silverstone about the movie's iconic looks, where she revealed she tried -- and failed -- to rock Cher Horowitz's style off screen.
"I took so much of the clothes and I'm really sad because I don't have any of them anymore because, like a ding dong, I got home with so many of the clothes and I was like, 'How am I going to wear these Mary Janes out now?' she explained. "Like, that girl who wore jeans and a green t-shirt didn't know how to transition and of that wardrobe, so I just gave a lot of it away. I don't have any of it but I had a lot of it."
