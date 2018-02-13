Chrissy Teigen Fears Daughter Luna Will ‘Hate’ Her Baby Brother for the Most Hilarious Reason

Chrissy Teigen isn’t sure that her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, will enjoy being a big sister.

The 32-year-old supermodel took to Twitter on Monday to jokingly share her fears in a hilarious tweet.

“I’m scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members,” the longtime Real Housewives superfan wrote.

Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child, and revealed that this time around she’s expecting a baby boy in an Instagram post from last month’s GRAMMYs.

Prior to the announcement, Teigen spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight about awaiting the arrival of her second child.

“Baby Luna’s more like me, and I realized I can be difficult, so we’re hoping maybe baby two will be John [Legend],” Teigen dished with her husband on the red carpet.

“I am very much in love with my wife and my daughter, so if the next baby has any of their characteristics, I’m very happy,” Legend quickly added.

Teigen also spoke exclusively with ET about her daughter’s preparation to be a big sister. Watch the clip below for more!

