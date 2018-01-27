Chrissy Teigen Flashes Growing Baby Bump With John Legend at Glam Pre-GRAMMY Event: Pics!

Chrissy Teigen continues turning heads with her glamorous pregnancy style.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host and husband John Legend, 39, stepped out for a fun date night at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring JAY-Z in New York City on Saturday night.

Teigen looked ravishing and put her burgeoning baby bump on display in a custom-made Jonathan Simkhai gown. The cream off-the-shoulder lace dress featured silver detailing and sheer sleeves and paneling. Her honey locks were in a messy updo and her glowing makeup consisted of smoky brown eye shadow and a nude lip.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the "All of Me" crooner looked sophisticated in a peak lapel tuxedo jacket, with matching tuxedo trousers and crisp white shirt, all by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Before the couple made their way to the event, Teigen shared an adorable video of Legend holding their 1-year-old daughter Luna's hand as they walked down the stairs.

"My beautiful babies," she captioned the sweet clip.

My beautiful babies. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

The twosome is expecting their second child together. ET sat down with Teigen earlier this month, where she revealed that she knows her baby's gender but is keeping it a secret for now.

She also shared that little Luna is "so excited" to be a big sister, but is very protective of Legend.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Hear more from Teigen in the video below.

