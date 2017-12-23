Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Stuns John Mayer After Photoshopping Herself onto Nicki Minaj's Body

If Chrissy Teigen wasn't already the queen of Twitter, she is now.

The 32-year-old model demonstrated the only way any of us should ever be using Photoshop when replying to John Mayer's tweet on Saturday.

The singer complained about the overuse of retouching in photos on Friday, tweeting, "Nothing provides a clear view into someone’s taste, eye or intentions like the way they retouch a photo."

While many agreed with Mayer's point, Teigen saw it as a teaching opportunity, enlightening the world on Photoshop's amazing potential and sharing a picture of her face on Minaj's iconic booty squat from the cover of 2014's "Anaconda."

"I'm dying. New hi score. 🌟," a stunned Mayer replied to the photo, joking, "John Mayer took a screen shot!"

Teigen's photo, of course, is only more hilarious because of Mayer's apparent crush on Minaj. Though the soon-to-be mother of two, who admitted to having the pic since September 2015, admitted "I did not know this. now this is weird."

Minaj, however, didn't seem to mind, reposting the photo with a crying laughing emoji.

