Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Closing Out the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- Read Her Hilarious Tweets!
When Chrissy Teigen puts her mind to something, who can stop her?
The Sports Illustrated model started joking on Saturday that she would be appearing in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
On her Instagram story, she claimed to be in China for the show. "Hey guys, I'm in Shanghai, getting ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," she posted. "I'm nervous, but I think I'm gonna kill it."
Then she upped the joke ante by claiming she's the closing model for the show.
"Hey guys, here in Shanghai still, almost show time. I can't believe I am here. I get to walk in Victoria's Secret. It's like a dream come true. Thanks for coming to supporting me in Shanghai!" she said on Snapchat, with John Legend in the background.
"Closing the show, baby! Closing the show, baby!" she added.
Teigen also pointed to a vase of flowers, saying, "Gisele Bündchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they're doing is making me nervous, I'm so nervous."
On Twitter, the 31-year-old posted a pic of several models in the Shanghai that Victoria's Secret shared on their Instagram, and asked, "Can someone photoshop me into this?"
Fans responded, and Teigen shared some of the funnier ones.
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
