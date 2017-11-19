Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Closing Out the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- Read Her Hilarious Tweets!

When Chrissy Teigen puts her mind to something, who can stop her?

The Sports Illustrated model started joking on Saturday that she would be appearing in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

On her Instagram story, she claimed to be in China for the show. "Hey guys, I'm in Shanghai, getting ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," she posted. "I'm nervous, but I think I'm gonna kill it."

Then she upped the joke ante by claiming she's the closing model for the show.