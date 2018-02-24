Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Admits She's 'Mad' She Didn't Get Invited to Emily Ratajkowski's Secret Wedding

Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit left out.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Twitter on Friday to share how "mad" she was about not being invited to Emily Ratajkowski's secret wedding. Ratajkowski secretly tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard on Friday, sharing the news with her fans on her social media.

"I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak...like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some," she tweeted, adding, "ALSO, CONGRATS!!"

I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak...like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

The model replied to Teigen writing, "You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall ."

You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/GtuJ8CK4Ef — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 24, 2018

Ratajkowski shocked fans when she announced she was married on Friday.

"Sooo I have a surprise," she captioned photos on her Instagram Story. "I got married today." The Gone Girl actress opted for an unconventional look on her special day, donning a black veiled hat and a mustard suit.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Teigen is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend. And, she recently confirmed when her baby boy is due.

Watch the video below to find out the due date!

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Surprise Courthouse Ceremony

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Surprise Baby Shower in New York City

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Slays in All-Black Outfit Channeling Beyonce: Pic!

Related Gallery