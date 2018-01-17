Chrissy Teigen Keeping Baby's Gender a Secret, Admits She Has 'More Energy Pregnant' (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen has a secret!

The 32-year-old model confirmed that she knows the gender of her second child with husband John Legend. Unfortunately, she isn't ready to make the big reveal quite yet.

"I know I share everything that I want to say it so badly, too," Teigen told ET's Keltie Knight on Wednesday as she prepared for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles, California. "John's like, 'No, let's have something for us."

"I'll tell you later. Maybe I'll just randomly say it on Live [With Kelly and Ryan] tomorrow," she jokingly added.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

While we'll have to wait to find out if baby Luna is getting a little brother or sister, Teigen is enjoying her time being pregnant, even says saying she has more energy right now.

"I was pregnant a couple seasons ago, too, and if anything, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh! Are people even going to want to watch me dance around with this baby inside me?'" she expressed. "But, yeah, apparently they do. So, it's fun."



"But, actually, it's nice," she continued. "I have more energy pregnant then I do [when I'm] not pregnant."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host also reminisced on a handful of epic battle moments, including the time when Jennifer Lopez surprised the audience during Anna Kendrick's performance.

"I will say it was one of the most dramatic days I have ever had," Teigen shared. "Well, no, it was the most dramatic day I've ever seen on Lip Sync Battle. It was cool."

The brunette beauty also called Beyonce's cameo during Channing Tatum's fierce "Run the World" stunt "magical."

"It happened so quickly. She just flew right through and it was exactly how I expected to see Beyonce on stage," the Cravings cookbook author explained. "It was like a magical appearance and then just like that, our little angel just appeared and then she was gone. It was amazing."

Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration airs Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV).

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Says Daughter Luna Is 'So Excited' to Be a Sister, 'Protective' of Dad John Legend (Exclusive)

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Flashes Bare Baby Bump in Short Shorts: Pic!

Chrissy Teigen Glows in a Stunning Silver, Feather-Covered Maternity Red Carpet Dress

Related Gallery