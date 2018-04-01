Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweeted John Legend's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Production and It Was Amazing

Chrissy Teigen Superstar.

Though John Legend and co-star Sara Bareilles were stunning on stage in NBC's live production of Jesus Christ Superstaron Easter Sunday, the "Glory" singer's wife was being her own kind of superstar on social media. Of course, the pregnant supermodel is known for her skilled Twitter abilities, so having her husband in a live televised event is kind of the situation she was born for.

"8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can’t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!!" the 32-year-old model tweeted in anticipation of the event, which aired at 8 p.m. ET on the peacock network

8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can’t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2018

When Legend was revealed during the show's epic opening number, Teigen exclaimed, "HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh."

HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

She also had a few quips to offer, such as, "I have no idea what’s going on I’m assuming these people are bad because coats," and "Oh s**t the lepers that was the rehearsal I brought Luna to. That was a mistake."

I have no idea what’s going on I’m assuming these people are bad because coats — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Oh shit the lepers that was the rehearsal I brought Luna to. That was a mistake — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

She was also having fun noting the super deep V-neck shirts worn by Legend and co-star, Brandon Victor Dixon, on the show.

"I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified," Teigen joked. She later tweeted, "THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING."

I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

It wasn't all jokes though. Teigen gave it up to Bareilles and Legend on their performances, tweeting, "Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy."

Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

During the show, Legend put on a show-stopping performance of "Gethsemane," which featured a falsetto moment that would make Kesha proud, and earned particular praise on social media and in the audience.

Of the song, Teigen shared on Twitter, "He won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song. So good!!"

He won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song. So good!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Bravo, John and Sara! And bravo Chrissy, too.

Meanwhile, Teigen and Legend are gearing up for baby No. 2. Watch the video below for more on the couple's baby-to-be.

