From Chrissy Teigen to Nicole Richie, On-Trend Thigh-High Slits Ruled the #REVOLVEawards -- See the Hot Looks!
What lovely, leggy ladies!
Thigh-high slits were all the rage at the #REVOLVEawards at DREAM Hollywood on Thursday night, with Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Richie and many others bombshells showing off some major skin.
Teigen, 31, received the Woman of the Year award at the ceremony and flaunted off her curves in a black low-cut Revolve dress with sequins and a major slit.
PHOTOS: Red Hot Red Carpet Crushes: November 2017
Richie looked '70s glam in a shiny emerald pleated dress with draped sleeves and a peek-a-boo slit from her House of Harlow 1960 collection. The 36-year-old actress was given the Icon of the Year award.
Shay Mitchell, who took home the Muse of the Year award, went goth in a black lace-up H:ours dress, black strappy heels and a dark lip.
RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown's Fashion-Forward Press Day, Mila Kunis' Bold Boots & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
Meanwhile, model Elsa Hosk turned heads in a black LPA strapless, body-hugging gown with feathers on the bust.
Jasmine Tookes showed off her legs in a fresh off-the-runway, gold-and-black sequin crop top and skirt two-piece set from NDB. Chanel Iman also donned the same designer, looking disco-ready in a spaghetti strap silver sequin maxi dress.
RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Tipped an Outback Steakhouse Waitress $1,000 -- Here's What She Ordered!
Hailey Baldwin may not have opted for a thigh-high slit, but the model still flashed her gams in a little black dress with feather trimming by LPA.
For more leggy looks, see below!