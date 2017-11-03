From Chrissy Teigen to Nicole Richie, On-Trend Thigh-High Slits Ruled the #REVOLVEawards -- See the Hot Looks!

What lovely, leggy ladies!

Thigh-high slits were all the rage at the #REVOLVEawards at DREAM Hollywood on Thursday night, with Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Richie and many others bombshells showing off some major skin.

Teigen, 31, received the Woman of the Year award at the ceremony and flaunted off her curves in a black low-cut Revolve dress with sequins and a major slit.