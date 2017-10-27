Chrissy Teigen Playfully Mocks Husband John Legend About Lack of Baseball Knowledge After World Series Game
The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the World Series was 1988 and according to Chrissy Teigen, the last time her husband John Legend knew anything about baseball was. . .never!
After photos surfaced of the singer seemingly having a blast at Game 2 with fashion photographer Mike Rosenthal (husband of famed celeb hair stylist Jen Atkin), Teigen took to Instagram to flame her husband’s shortage of baseball knowledge.
Teigen, a model and fashionista herself, also expressed her displeasure with Legend’s choice of baseball game attire.
Legend chose not to wear the traditional Dodger Blue for the game, but instead showed up in a body-hugging black and white stripped shirt. Perhaps, as Teigen pointed out using emojis, the ‘All of Me’ singer looked as if he would have been more comfortable eating baguettes in a Parisian cafe than cheering at a baseball game.
Legend, 38, was first introduced to Teigen, 31, while shooting the music video for his song “Stereo”. The pair married in 2013 and in 2016, gave birth to their daughter Luna Simone Stephens.
This isn’t the first time Teigen has made waves on social media. The Lip Sync Battle co-host and cookbook author is known for her candid posts, like back in January when she tweeted out a picture of her stretch marks and live drunk tweeting during the Super Bowl.