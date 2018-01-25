Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Her Spray Tan in Throwback GRAMMYs Pic

Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to call herself out!

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host, who is pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend, poked fun at herself by sharing an old photo of herself and her beau at their first GRAMMY Awards back in 2008.

In the Instagram pic, Teigen dons a light grey body-hugging dress. Her long brown locks are curled and she's wearing silver eyeshadow. Legend is holding on to his then-girlfriend and wearing a black suit with a white turtleneck and black vest.



The most noticeable part of her look, however, was her deep tan, which the Cravings cookbook author was quick to point out.

"Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao," Teigen captioned the throwback snap.

The couple has since attended the GRAMMY Awards multiple times, most recently in 2017. The lovebirds looked stunning in coordinating black ensembles with Teigen in a sexy cutout Roberto Cavalli dress and Legend adding a touch of color with a rose gold undershirt.

ET recently caught up with Teigen, and she gushed about how excited her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, is to be a big sister.

"She is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," gushed Teigen. "It's hard, though, because she's definitely jealous of John and I. She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is. You see her little dark eyes somewhere. It's a little scary."

She also revealed that she knows the gender of her second baby, but will keep it a secret for now.

