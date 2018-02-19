Chrissy Teigen Reveals Due Date, Says She and John Legend Can't Pick a Name for Their Son

Chrissy Teigen's got about four months to go before welcoming her baby boy, but she still can't decide on a name!

The 32-year-old model, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday that she's due to give birth in June.

"I am having a baby boy in the spring. I will tell you -- it's June," she teased, before explaining that she and Legend are stuck when it comes to naming their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

"Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name," she said.

Teigen didn't decide on her daughter's name, Luna Simone Stephens, until three days after she was born. "There was a blood moon happening. It was a very beautiful night, really big vivid red mood and just gorgeous," she said of how she and Legend decided on the moniker. "I have a love for space. I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as youngster."

"And so I thought Luna was just perfect, and she's a perfect Luna," she added.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"What about ‘Lunar’ for him?” DeGeneres joked, also suggesting "Urban Legend" as name.

"I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend,” Teigen replied. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?' But John and his ego, he was like, 'I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.'"

"And I was like, 'Wow, you are a jerk,'" she cracked. "'Sorry, heaven forbid he do what you do. So incredible.'"

While they still have to pick a name, Teigen recently opened up to ET about another worry as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2 -- sharing the love.

"I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that'll be rough to balance," she expressed. "I'm excited to figure it out, because, hopefully, we won't stop at two, and we'll be on our way to Todville."

