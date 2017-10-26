Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Biggest Fear, Pet Peeves in Halloween-Themed Interview With 'Vogue'
Chrissy Teigen is getting into the Halloween spirit!
The 31-year-old model recently invited Vogue magazine inside her and husband John Legend's Beverly Hills, California, home, where she answered 73 questions about life, love, phobias, fame and more. Of course, she couldn't help herself from giving her mansion a spooky makeover for the feature -- she told the outlet that her home, which was once occupied by Rihanna, has been her family's residence for two years now. The coolest thing in the house? "A box of all my baby trinkets."
Teigen was then asked to describe her biggest fear.
"Dying a slow, agonizing death," she explained.
And it wouldn't be a proper interview without a question or two about Teigen and Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Luna. The best thing about being a mom?
"No. 1, taking the photos," Teigen said. "And No. 2, hearing all her new words."
The hardest thing?
"Waking up super early," she admitted.
Teigen was also asked about the late-night food she craves, "hot pockets!," the best dish Legend cooks for her, "fried chicken," and her biggest pet peeve... "People!"
Earlier this month, Teigen was also interviewed by InStyle magazine, where she revealed that she and Legend are trying for their second baby. She told the glossy she she will soon be implanted with a frozen embryo and attempt to have a second child using IVF.
