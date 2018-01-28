Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

She's been playing coy since she announced her second pregnancy, but now Chrissy Teigen just dropped a surprise reveal on Instagram about the sex of her second baby, with husband John Legend.

"Mama and her baby boy," Teigen wrote in the caption for a photo of herself, clad in a silver gown on the GRAMMYs red carpet.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Teigen also showed that she and Legend had already left the GRAMMYs before the show was over.

"Mom and dad home by 10:30!" she declared on Twitter, sharing a short video of herself with a filter that put a pair of glasses on the superstar.

mom and dad home by 10:30! pic.twitter.com/OptWB8vndR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 29, 2018

Before the couple booked it home, they talked with ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier on the carpet about potential baby names--and referred to the baby as "her" at the time.

"If we had a name, you could say it," Teigen said, admitting that she and Legend didn't figure out daughter Luna's name until the last minute.

"Luna's we figured out 3 days after she was born," the 32-year-old admitted. "When they finally said they were gonna kick us out and we had to pick a name and then we picked it," she added, joking about the hospital staff.

Teigen did drop another potential hint before the GRAMMYs. On the red carpet for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Saturday night, Teigen told ET, "I hope baby two is like John a lot." It seems like it could have been a little tease about the baby's gender, but she was ultimately referring to their personalities, especially when she quipped, ""Baby Luna's more like me...and I realized I can be difficult."

The reveal comes as a little bit of a surprise -- earlier this month, Teigen told ET's Keltie Knight that she knew the sex of the baby, but didn't want to reveal it just yet.

"I know, I share everything ...I want to say it so badly, too," she said.

"John's like, 'No, let's have something for us' so I guess...I don't know, I'll tell you later. Maybe I'll just randomly say it [publicly] tomorrow," she joked.

For more on Teigen and her family, watch the video below!

