Chrissy Teigen Reveals She & John Legend Are Trying For Their Second Baby, Planning IVF 'In the Coming Months'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ready to welcome another bundle of joy!
The 31-year-old model and businesswoman has been vocal about her fertility struggles and in November's issue of InStyle, Teigen tells the magazine that she and husband John Legend are ready to try for their second baby in the "coming months."
In the interview released on Wednesday, Teigen shares that she will soon be implanted with a frozen embryo and attempt to have a second child using IVF.
When she and Legend first began their fertility treatment, they started with about 20 embryos, Teigen explains. After checking for imperfections and narrowing them down to the ones that "you know are going to be good for your body," they were left with three.
"The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna," Teigen reveals, adding that she wishes she would have extracted more eggs during her first round of fertility treatment. The third embryo will be implanted in the coming months as the couple tries for baby no. 2.
The Lip Sync Battle co-host knows that with a second pregnancy comes the possibility of post-partum depression, which she experienced with her 1-year-old daughter, Luna. While she's prepared to face that feeling again, Teigen isn't a fan of showing the world her "bad days."
"I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days,” she says. “But I would hate for people to think those days didn’t exist.”
While Teigen and Legend begin the journey to expand their adorable family, the model expresses that she's "much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine."
"He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours," Teigen says. “I mean, I don’t care about half the sh*t he’s doing either. But there’s a balance. If he’s watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I’ve got to be in that realm.”
