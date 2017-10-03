Chrissy Teigen Reveals She & John Legend Are Trying For Their Second Baby, Planning IVF 'In the Coming Months'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ready to welcome another bundle of joy!

The 31-year-old model and businesswoman has been vocal about her fertility struggles and in November's issue of InStyle, Teigen tells the magazine that she and husband John Legend are ready to try for their second baby in the "coming months."

In the interview released on Wednesday, Teigen shares that she will soon be implanted with a frozen embryo and attempt to have a second child using IVF.

When she and Legend first began their fertility treatment, they started with about 20 embryos, Teigen explains. After checking for imperfections and narrowing them down to the ones that "you know are going to be good for your body," they were left with three.