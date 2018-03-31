Chrissy Teigen Reveals the One Type of Photo She Refuses to Share on Social Media

Chrissy Teigen isn't shy about giving fans an inside look into her personal life, but there is one type of photo she now refuses to share.

“The only things I think twice about posting are if [Luna's] in a car seat,” Teigen, 32, told Real Simple in an interview posted this week. "You have to check the car seat photo 20 times to make sure the straps are in the right place. But sometimes I’m like, 'Screw it,' I don’t care!"

TheLip Sync Battle co-host, who is pregnant with her second child, was previously bashed on social media last July when she posted a snap of her daughter in a car-seat.

Teigen also expressed that she's not too keen on posting embarrassing videos of Luna's meltdowns.

"That seems kind of personal to me,” she explained. "We don’t want to post embarrassing, intimate moments, where she’s going to grow up be upset about it. But she’s a baby! Sometimes her most adorable moments are in the bathtub."

But, apparently Luna is a big fan of her mom taking pics of her.

"She loves it even more than I do! She never does a teeth smile for us, but for the paparazzi she will," Teigen shared. "She’ll walk down saying ‘Cheese, cheese!'"

Meanwhile, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are awaiting the arrival of their baby boy. Though, the "All of Me" crooner told ET last month that they are "far off" from picking a name for their bundle of joy.

Watch below to hear more of what he shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Let Sofia Vergara, Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Inspire Your Perfect Easter Outfit

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Almost Got Run Over By a Cyclist -- See the Pics!

Chrissy Teigen Dishes on Who Bit Beyonce: 'It's Not Who I Thought'

Related Gallery