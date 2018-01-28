Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Hopes Baby Number 2 Is Just Like Husband John Legend (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen knows there's a lot of her personality in her daughter, Luna. But she's hoping her second baby with husband John Legend gets a little more of dad's style this time around.

"I hope baby two is like John a lot," the model told ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday in New York.

"Baby Luna's more like me...and I realized I can be difficult," she added with a laugh.

But Legend isn't bothered by two Chrissys in the house.

"I'm very much in love with my wife and my daughter so if the next baby has any of their characteristics I'll be very happy," he said.

Teigen admitted it's hard to predict a baby's personality. "Sometimes they go rogue, she joked, adding, "This one might be like the mail man, we don't know."

The twosome is expecting their second child together later this year. ET sat down with Teigen earlier this month, where she revealed that she knows her baby's gender but is keeping it a secret for now.

The couple was enjoying a date night at the event, where Teigen showed off her baby bump and glam pregnancy style.

"It's such a great party, there's always great music, so many great performers," Legend said of the event, where JAY-Z was being honored. "It's like open mic night but with a bunch of GRAMMY Award winners, so it's pretty cool."

Between babies and Grammy nominations, Legend also has another big job in the works--playing Jesus in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert special, which is to air on Easter Sunday.

Not only is it the role of the lifetime, but it could potentially give Legend the chance to fill in the "E" on his EGOT shelf, making him the 13th person to manage the achievement.

"When someone offers you a chance to play Jesus, you just say yes!" Legend said.

He continued, "I wasn't worried about the awards but I was excited for the opportunity to play Jesus for such a great show."

"I sang some of the songs in high shool and I got to finally meet Andrew Loyd Webber the other day," he added. "I told him we used to sing the songs in high school and it's pretty cool to be able to do this production with him and play Jesus on TV."

And of course, Teigen will be live tweeting the event.

"I'm so gonna watch it, I've honestly never seen it so I'm pretty excited to learn what the hoopla's about," she said with a laugh.

