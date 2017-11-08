News

Chrissy Teigen Rocks Revealing Sheer Look on The Red Carpet : Pics!

By Rachel McRady‍
Chrissy Teigen attends Forevermark event
Photo: Getty Images

Showing some skin and rocking some bling! Chrissy Teigen attended a Forevermark event in NYC on Tuesday in a racy ensemble.

The 31-year-old supermodel appeared to ditch her underwear in a skin-tight black dress. Half of the ensemble was sheer and lacy, leaving little to the imagination. 

Chrissy Teigen attends Forevermark event
Photo: Getty Images

“Thank you for having me at your Tribute Collection celebration, Forevermark! #forevermark #tributetoyou @forevermarkusa,” Teigen captioned a series of photos of herself at the event. 

Chrissy Teigen at Forevermark
Photo: Getty Images

Teigen posed with Zendaya, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Freida Pinto at the jewelry event. 

Chrissy Teigen, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Freida Pinto
Photo: Getty Images

The proud mom recently had so fun with her hubby, John Legend, and daughter, Luna, dressing up in a Copacabana-themed family costume for Halloween. 

