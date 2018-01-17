Chrissy Teigen Says Daughter Luna Is 'So Excited' to Be a Sister, 'Protective' of Dad John Legend (Exclusive)

Little Luna can't wait to become a big sis!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday as she prepared for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration, and she revealed how her daughter is preparing for her younger sibling.

"She is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," gushed Teigen, who revealed in November that she and husband John Legend are expecting baby No. 2.

"It's hard though, because she's definitely jealous of John and I," she added, before explaining that the 1-year-old is just super "protective" of her dad. "She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is."

"You see her little dark eyes somewhere," Teigen cracked. "It's a little scary."

While the 32-year-old model joked about Luna's distaste for her parents' PDA, Teigen did admit to being "nervous" about managing two kids.

"I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that'll be rough to balance," she explained. "I'm excited to figure it out, because, hopefully, we won't stop at two, and we'll be on our way to Todville."

Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration airs Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV).

