Chrissy Teigen Shares a ‘Happy’ Family Moment With John Legend and Luna While Still Mourning Dog’s Death

Chrissy Teigen is finding a little brightness after a dark few days.

The 32-year-old model is still coping with the loss of her English Bull Dog, Puddy, but she took to Instagram on Thursday to share a super cute video of her husband, John Legend, and their daughter, Luna.

In the clip, Luna -- who turns 2 in April -- dances around in an adorable pink jumper while "Wheels on the Bus" plays from one of her baby toys. Meanwhile, a bathrobe-clad Legend dances along, clapping with her as the song ends.

"Eyes still puffy from puddy tears but they keep me happy," Teigen captioned the sweet video.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host announced Wednesday that her precious pooch had died.

"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing," Teigen shared. "10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

Teigen shared a number of touching tributes to her late dog, but perhaps none was as cute as a video she shared of Puddy sweetly licking Luna's tiny toes back when the toddler was a newborn baby.

In her time of grief, playing with her adorable daughter and loving husband aren't the only things helping Teigen heal. She's also having a little fun trolling some of her close friends by trying to make them feel super guilty -- and it was hilarious.

When one of her friends posted a photo of herself having a fun time in the fluffy New York snow, Teigen dryly commented on the post, "Glad to see your so happy my dog died."



She also teased celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, who posted a photo of a body oil display featuring a collection of roses, to which Teigen posted, "Puddy hated roses," quickly followed by, "My dog just died."

As Teigen mourns the loss of Puddy, she and Legend are also getting ready to welcome a new addition to their family. Tthe expectant mom will give birth to the couple's baby boy sometime in June. Check out the video below to hear more.

