Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Pic of 'Twin Humans' John Legend and Daughter Luna

We know John Legend and his daughter, Luna, look alike, but this newest photo of the pair is just too much!



Chrissy Teigen tweeted a sweet pic of her husband with their little girl, and the resemblance is uncanny.



"Look at these twin humans," the 32-year-old model captioned the adorable snap on Sunday.

Look at these twin humans pic.twitter.com/TX5xto0Gh2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2018

The day before, Legend, 39, shared a similar pic with his 1-year-old, a selfie as they made their way to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

#sundance bound! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:48am PST

Seriously, they are doppelgangers!



Teigen is currently pregnant with her and Legend's second child. Earlier this week, she spoke to ET about how "excited" Luna is to become a big sister.



"Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," the Cravings cookbook author revealed as she prepared for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles. "It's hard though, because she's definitely jealous of John and I. She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is."



For even more from Teigen on her pregnancy, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:



Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump During Lazy Weekend -- See the Pic!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless, Shares 'Tricks of the Trade' While Getting Red Carpet Ready

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas in the Desert With Daughter Luna

Related Gallery