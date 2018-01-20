Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump During Lazy Weekend -- See the Pic!

Chrissy Teigen is ready for a little rest and relaxation.

The 32-year-old model took to Snapchat on Saturday to show off her casual weekend style, bare baby bump and all.

"Still in this #allweekend," she captioned a shot of herself sprawled out on the couch, with her burgoening belly peeking out of her kimono robe.

While Teigen appeared to be enjoying some time with friends, it seems her husband, John Legend, was on daddy duty. The "All of Me" singer shared a sweet photo of himself and 1-year-old daughter Luna on a plane.

"#sundance bound!" he wrote alongside the selfie.

#sundance bound! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:48am PST

Teigen definitely deserved a little time to herself. ET caught up with the model as she prepared for Lip Sync Battle's live show on Thursday, where she dished all things pregnancy, and how she thinks Luna will adjust to becoming a big sister.

