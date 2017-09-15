Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Magazine Report of John Legend Split on Their 4-Year Wedding Anniversary
Chrissy Teigen is not having the rumors! The 31-year-old supermodel celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary with her husband, John Legend, in London this week.
And while it was all about the love for this PDA-happy pair, they also had to face a new set of split rumors. Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a screenshot of the reports from In Touch magazine.
“Oh in touch go f**k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash,” she captioned the photo, which featured the headline, “Chrissy & John On the Brink of Splitting.”
Legend, 38, also denied the rumors, replying to a fan on Twitter, “Don’t believe these stories! We good!!!”
As further proof that everyone’s fave celeb couple is going strong, the pair posted photos from their anniversary date night to Instagram.
“Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply,” the “All of Me” singer captioned a shot of Teigen kissing his nose as the two went glam for their date.
“Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary,” Teigen captioned a photo of herself in a sexy LBD and thigh-high boots, while her hubby rocked a lengthy camel coat.
