Chrissy Teigen Takes Dog Puddy to Emergency Vet After He Suffers From Heart Failure

Chrissy Teigen is leaning on her fans for support after her dog had a health scare on Sunday night.

"At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog Puddy," the 31-year-old supermodel tweeted of her older English Bulldog. "Please send him happy doggy thoughts -- my first born baby."

When one of Teigen's Twitter followers asked for an update on how her pet was doing, she replied: "Heart failure but he is stable at the moment -- not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you."