Chrissy Teigen Takes Dog Puddy to Emergency Vet After He Suffers From Heart Failure
Chrissy Teigen is leaning on her fans for support after her dog had a health scare on Sunday night.
"At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog Puddy," the 31-year-old supermodel tweeted of her older English Bulldog. "Please send him happy doggy thoughts -- my first born baby."
When one of Teigen's Twitter followers asked for an update on how her pet was doing, she replied: "Heart failure but he is stable at the moment -- not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you."
Teigen recently got another bulldog, who appears to be getting along with his owners, especially Teigen and John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Luna.
In addition to adding another dog to their brood, Teigen told ET that she and Legend are planning for baby number two. "Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure," she exclaimed.
