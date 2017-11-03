Chrissy Teigen Tipped an Outback Steakhouse Waitress $1,000, Proves She's the Best
Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to brighten someone's day!
After dining at an Outback Steakhouse in Centerville, Ohio, last Friday, the model left her waitress, 21-year-old Mikayla Scott, a $1,000 tip.
According to local news station WHIO, Scott says Teigen arrived to the restaurant with her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, and four friends. Naturally, the brunette beauty ordered one of the restaurant's most popular items: the Bloomin' Onion!
"She walked in with all her glam," Scott recalled. "I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong."
In addition to a selection of appetizers, Teigen also ordered a cripsy chicken sandwich with a glass of Pinot Grigio. The bill came to $193.81, with Teigen leaving a 516 percent tip.
"People kept saying, 'You are going to get a fat tip,'" Scott said. "I was like, 'Oh my god, praise the Lord.' It was an awesome experience."
WHIO also reports that Teigen and her husband, John Legend, brought Luna to a football game between Kettering Fairmont and Springfield high schools that same night. The "All of Me" singer is a Springfield native.
At one point during their trip, the family of three also stopped for some ice cream -- seemingly by Luna's request.
It doesn't get much better than that!
Last month, Teigen revealed in an interview with InStyle magazine that she and Legend are ready to try for baby No. 2 in the "coming months" using IVF.
