Chrissy Teigen Tipped an Outback Steakhouse Waitress $1,000, Proves She's the Best

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to brighten someone's day!



After dining at an Outback Steakhouse in Centerville, Ohio, last Friday, the model left her waitress, 21-year-old Mikayla Scott, a $1,000 tip.



According to local news station WHIO, Scott says Teigen arrived to the restaurant with her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, and four friends. Naturally, the brunette beauty ordered one of the restaurant's most popular items: the Bloomin' Onion!



"She walked in with all her glam," Scott recalled. "I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong."