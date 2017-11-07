Chrissy Teigen’s Fall Makeup -- Get the Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Lyndsay Zavitz (Exclusive)

ET’s original beauty series, How-To Hollywood, invited celebrity makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz to show us how to get the perfect fall glam, inspired by her A-list client Chrissy Teigen!

Lyndsay has been doing makeup for over 15 years and moved from Canada to Los Angeles three and a half years ago when she started assisting fellow celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who introduced Lyndsay to Chrissy and “completely changed” her life and how she does makeup. Chrissy and Lyndsay have only been working together for 5 months but they’ve been creating some gorgeous looks, this fall bronzey eye being one of them. Lynsday gushes, “She’s really sweet and down-to-earth. Really easygoing, and she's so pretty! Any look you do is going to look amazing!”