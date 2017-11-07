Chrissy Teigen’s Fall Makeup -- Get the Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Lyndsay Zavitz (Exclusive)
ET’s original beauty series, How-To Hollywood, invited celebrity makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz to show us how to get the perfect fall glam, inspired by her A-list client Chrissy Teigen!
Lyndsay has been doing makeup for over 15 years and moved from Canada to Los Angeles three and a half years ago when she started assisting fellow celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who introduced Lyndsay to Chrissy and “completely changed” her life and how she does makeup. Chrissy and Lyndsay have only been working together for 5 months but they’ve been creating some gorgeous looks, this fall bronzey eye being one of them. Lynsday gushes, “She’s really sweet and down-to-earth. Really easygoing, and she's so pretty! Any look you do is going to look amazing!”
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to achieve Chrissy Teigen’s go-to fall glam:
Step 1: Prep the Skin
Pro Tip: “Prepping the skin is major,” Lyndsay tells ET, she moisturizes and uses eye patches under the eyes to “de-puff if you're a little tired.” The eye masks also double as makeup “catchers” if there is any major fallout from the eye shadow.
Step 2: Bronze Smokey Eye
The Canadian-born makeup artist starts the eye off using a bronzer with an iridescent shimmer through the crease to create dimension in the eye.
Pro Tip: Using a cream base in a bronze shade, pack this product on the lid first, then go overtop with your eye shadows in similar shade to build up the color.
Lyndsay’s favorite eye shadow palettes she uses for this look are the Lorac Unzipped Gold eye shadow palette and the Kylie Cosmetics Bronze palette. She also uses her finger to press in a gold shimmer eye shadow by Tom Ford right at the center of the lid.
Pro Tip #2: Use bronzer to smoke out the lower lash line. This “opens up the eyes and gives you that smokey look without looking too harsh.” Bronzer looks more natural as opposed to an eye shadow.
Step 3: Lashes
For Chrissy’s look, Lyndsay uses mink lashes from former Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi’s lash collection in the style ‘Diamonds.’
Pro Tip: Measure the lashes to your eye shape before applying the falsies. Always wait 30 seconds to a minute before applying, or at least until the lash glue is tacky.
Step 4: Contour
Pro Tip: Use a cream contour / bronzer before a powder bronzer to build up color on the face and create dimension.
Chrissy loves a deep contour, “but blended, blending is key!” Lyndsay reveals.
Pro Tip #2: Use dabbing motions when applying powder bronzer overtop the creams, that way you won’t brush away the product below!
Step 5: Glow - Highlight, Highlight, Highlight!
The more highlight, the better! Chrissy loves glowy, dewy skin!
As long as it’s in the right places. Putting highlighting products in a C-shape right above your cheekbone (above the bronzer and blush), down the bridge and on the tip of the nose, on the cupid’s bow (FYI this is the area above your upper lip and below your nose), as well as your chin! Also, alternating between liquids and powders works best and builds up the product without looking too overdone.
Pro Tip: Liquid highlights photograph more naturally but as long as you use a damp beauty sponge to blend the product into the skin it will look seamless.
Step 6: Nude Lip
Lyndsay fills in the top and bottom lip entirely with a lip pencil before applying a mixture of two nude lipsticks and a nude gloss.
Pro Tip: The more layers, the less likely your natural lip will show through. Lyndsay’s favorite lip pencils for this look are usually MAC’s Oak or Stripped Down.
Voilà! Now take a selfie and share a photo of your Chrissy Teigen-inspired makeup using the hashtag #HowToHollywood!
For more beauty tips from Zavitz and the full list of products she uses to create Teigen’s laid-back glam watch the full video on ET’s YouTube channel and follow us on social media at @etnow and @KristenGillxo.