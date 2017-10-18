Chrissy Teigen’s Found the Best Model for Her New ‘Cravings 2’ Cookbook – Her Adorable Daughter Luna!
Chrissy Teigen might be a world-famous supermodel, but her adorable daughter, Luna, is also well on her way to stardom! The 1-year-old cutie posed for some sweet photos for her mom’s new cookbook, Cravings 2.
“Shooting for #cravings2cookbook today!!! Luna eating @pepperthai2's garlic soy ribs. @aubriepick,” Teigen, 31, captioned a pic of Luna gnawing on a rib while wearing a white onesie with gold stars.
Teigen also Snapchatted a shot of her precious daughter eating her rib and holding a sippy cup, writing, “Hard day at work.”
The duo also posed for professional photos for the new book, which also features recipes from Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who is a bit of a social media star herself.
In addition to her modeling work for the new cookbook, Luna also has her hands full with a new pet – an English bulldog puppy.
The family has yet to decide on a name for the sweet little guy, but Teigen recently told fans it’s between two choices.
“Super secret shooting with Paul. Or Pablo. We can't decide. Both mom and Luna cannot pronounce Pablo. John won't call him Paul. This freaking house, let me tell you,” she captioned a photo of herself holding the newest addition.
