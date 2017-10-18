Chrissy Teigen’s Found the Best Model for Her New ‘Cravings 2’ Cookbook – Her Adorable Daughter Luna!

Chrissy Teigen might be a world-famous supermodel, but her adorable daughter, Luna, is also well on her way to stardom! The 1-year-old cutie posed for some sweet photos for her mom’s new cookbook, Cravings 2.

“Shooting for #cravings2cookbook today!!! Luna eating @pepperthai2's garlic soy ribs. @aubriepick,” Teigen, 31, captioned a pic of Luna gnawing on a rib while wearing a white onesie with gold stars.