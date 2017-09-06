Christian Bale Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as He Prepares to Take on the Role of Former VP Dick Cheney
Christian Bale always goes the extra mile for a film role.
The 43-year-old actor lost a drastic amount of weight for his roles in both The Fighter -- which won him an Academy Award -- and in The Machinist, but now appears to be packing on the pounds for his upcoming portrayal of former vice president Dick Cheney.
While promoting his upcoming movie, Hostiles, at the Telluride Film Festival 2017 on Sunday, Bale looked nearly unrecognizable with his bleached eyebrows and stalkier physique.
Bale will reportedly be starring in Backseat alongside his American Hustle and The Fighter co-star, Amy Adams, who is to play Cheney's wife, Lynne.
The biopic, directed by The Big Short's Adam McKay, will tell the story of Cheney's rise to power, and how his policies arguably changed the world as we know it.
Bale isn't the only celebrity to alter their appearance to portray a world leader. Margot Robbie is currently filming Mary, Queen of Scots, and looks unrecognizable with a receding hairline and a fiery red mane as she takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth I.
