Christian Bale Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as He Prepares to Take on the Role of Former VP Dick Cheney

While promoting his upcoming movie, Hostiles, at the Telluride Film Festival 2017 on Sunday, Bale looked nearly unrecognizable with his bleached eyebrows and stalkier physique.

Bale will reportedly be starring in Backseat alongside his American Hustle and The Fighter co-star, Amy Adams, who is to play Cheney's wife, Lynne.

The biopic, directed by The Big Short's Adam McKay, will tell the story of Cheney's rise to power, and how his policies arguably changed the world as we know it.