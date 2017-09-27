Christie Brinkley's Look-Alike Daughter Sailor Named the 2018 Rookie of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'
Sailor Brinkley Cook is making her mother proud!
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced on Wednesday that Christie Brinkley's 19-year-old daughter has been named a Rookie for the 2018 issue of the iconic magazine. This makes Sailor SI Swimsuit's first-ever second-generation model.
It was Christie that had the privilege of surprising her youngest daughter with the exciting news while she was doing an interview as part of New York Fashion Week. Sailor almost immediately started tearing up upon hearing that she would be following in her supermodel mother's footsteps. "I can't even believe this is real," she exclaimed.
Christie, 63, then declared, "You're on your own now. You're out of my sandy footprints and you are on your own!"
This won't be the first time that Sailor has been featured in the magazine, though. When Christie -- who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975 and 2004 -- returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit last year, she was joined by Sailor and her 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.
Sailor also worked with SI Swimsuit in May , when she acted as an assistant photographer for the magazine's open casting call -- and ET was behind the scenes with the multi-talented teenager. "My mom definitely raised me to look at things artistically," she shared. "I'd love to do this professionally."
Next up for Sailor, she'll by jetting off to Aruba in October for her first official photo shoot as a SI Swimsuit model.