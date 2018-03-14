Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Seemingly Tease Collaboration: ‘Great Things to Come!’

Lovatics and Fighters unite!

Two of today’s biggest powerhouse vocalists – Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato – are seemingly teasing a potential upcoming collaboration and the world might not be ready.

Last week, TMZ spoke with Aguilera, 37, as she was getting into her car, asking the pop diva about a duet with the former Disney star.

“I love Demi! She’s my girl. Great things to come!” Aguilera teased before closing the car door.

Lovato, 25, who is currently on her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, gave fans some more teasers during her recent Dallas, Texas, show. While in her hometown, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer opened up about attending an Xtina concert as a kid in the very stadium where she was currently performing.

HQ video of Christina Aguilera talking about Demi pic.twitter.com/mgncxUxpUJ — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 6, 2018

“I turned around -- I was obviously facing the stage -- I turned around and I started singing to everybody, and I looked crazy. Everyone was like, ‘What is this girl doing? She’s at a concert singing to the audience,’” Lovato recalled in a video shot by a fan. “But I did that because I wanted to perform here some day and now I’m here performing. I just want to show you that dreams really do come true.”

Lovato went on to add, “And now Christina’s my girl and big things are coming!”

I’m sobbing pic.twitter.com/MGB5YoKZU3 — J A K E (@jakeExpress) March 8, 2018

Xtina first sparked fan talk of a collaboration last September when she Instagrammed a photo of Lovato’s album cover, writing, “Congratulations @ddlovato on your new album #tellmeyourloveme! You are killing it girl, Xo Xtina.”

Aguilera has been teasing new music for years. Her last album was 2012’s Lotus, which ended up being her lowest selling album to date.

In January, one fed-up fan placed some hilarious Post-It notes on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star that read, “Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f**k is the new album??”

The pop diva shared a pic of the message to Instagram Stories, replying, “It’s coming b**ches,” with a series of laughing, shh’ing, heart, and fire emojis.

For more from Lovato's tour, watch the exclusive clip below!

