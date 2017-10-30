Christina Aguilera to Honor Whitney Houston With 'The Bodyguard' Medley at 2017 American Music Awards
Christina Aguilera is gearing up for a special performance at this year's American Music Awards.
ABC and dick clark productions announced on Monday that the 36-year-old singer will pay tribute to the late Whitney Houston and her work in The Bodyguard for the film's upcoming 25th anniversary. The tribute will feature the most memorable tracks from the movie's soundtrack.
"Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song 'Run to You,'" the Estate of Houston said in a statement. "It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"
Aguilera released her own statement, exclaiming her appreciation for the opportunity. "I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers – touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself," she said.
"To be honoring THE one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on," she continued. "I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage. My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business – her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty – lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her."
"I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols, Whitney Houston, for the 25th Anniversary of The Bodyguard at the @AMAs!" she captioned it. "11/19 on ABC. #AMAs."
The American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.