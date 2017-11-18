Christina Aguilera Honors Whitney Houston With Emotional American Music Awards Performance
Christina Aguilera made Whitney Houston proud!
The 36-year-old singer delivered an emotionally breathtaking performance dedicated to the late singer and her work in The Bodyguard for the drama's 25th anniversary on Sunday night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
After a touching introduction by Oscar winner Viola Davis, the 36-year-old songstress took the stage in a shimmering black gown to deliver a powerful medley of Houston's hits from the film's iconic soundtrack.
Starting with a striking rendition of "I Will Always Love You," Aguilera made the record-setting tune her own with some of her signature flourishes, and flawlessly moved on to "I Have Nothing" and "I'm Every Woman," where she was joined by a chorus of black-robed women singing backup for the powerful anthem.
The soulful tribute brought the audience to their feet for a standing ovation, and Aguilera could barely contain her emotions as she finished the impressive medley and bowed before the cheering crowd.
RELATED: Christina Aguilera Rocks a Unicorn Horn of Braided Hair and We’re Not Worthy
"Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song 'Run to You,'" the Estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement. "It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"
Meanwhile, the "Beautiful" singer also expressed how grateful she was to honor her idol.
“To be honoring THE one and only Whitney Houston is a blessing, and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on. I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage," Aguilera wrote in a statement. "My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business -- her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty -- lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her.”
RELATED: Unreleased Whitney Houston Recordings to Debut in Honor of 'The Bodyguard's 25th Anniversary
Earlier this week, she shared black-and-white pictures of her AMA rehearsal.
"Honoring an angel @amas this Sunday," she captioned the snaps.
For more on Houston, watch below.