Christina Aguilera Joining 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as a Guest Judge

Christina Aguilera and RuPaul are officially joining forces!

VH1 announced on Thursday that the 37-year-old singer is the first guest judge announced for the upcoming 10th season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

She'll kick off her duties during the highly anticipated premiere, airing Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The milestone season will feature all 90-minute episodes and will be followed by the RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked aftershow at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Aguilera also announced the exciting news via Twitter, writing, "It's showtime! Let's go girls. Don’t miss me on the season X premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace March 22 at 8/7c! # DragRaceXtina."

Late last month, the 14 drag queens vying to become the next big drag superstar for season 10 were released. Among them are 13 fresh faces from across the United States and one familiar contestant, season nine's Eureka O'Hara!

