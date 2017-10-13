Christina Aguilera Makes Rare Public Appearance for Puerto Rico Relief: Pic!

Christina Aguilera is supporting a good cause! The 36-year-old pop star, who has made limited public appearances in the past few years, stepped out on Thursday night for a screening of Shine to raise money for Puerto Rico relief.

“So proud of @gilbertsaldivar and his performance in @shinethemovie. So talented. Great evening benefitting @voicesforpuertorico and relief efforts in Puerto Rico,” she wrote. “Special thanks @Jessy_Cain_Style and well done @tonynardolillo.”