Christina Aguilera Rocks a Unicorn Horn of Braided Hair and We’re Not Worthy

Halloween may be over, but the legacy of Christina Aguilera’s unicorn horn crafted from braided hair will live on forever! The 36-year-old pop diva has been out of the spotlight recently, but on Wednesday she took to Instagram to show off her festive spirit.

Posting a series of black and white photos, the pop diva showed off her impressive hairstyle, which was swept up into a horn shape.

She also rocked some bold makeup, including lots of glitter on her face and chest.

Xtina sported the sparkly look to take her kids Max, 9, and Summer, 3, out trick or treating with her fiancé, Matt Rutler.