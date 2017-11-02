Christina Aguilera Rocks a Unicorn Horn of Braided Hair and We’re Not Worthy
Halloween may be over, but the legacy of Christina Aguilera’s unicorn horn crafted from braided hair will live on forever! The 36-year-old pop diva has been out of the spotlight recently, but on Wednesday she took to Instagram to show off her festive spirit.
Posting a series of black and white photos, the pop diva showed off her impressive hairstyle, which was swept up into a horn shape.
She also rocked some bold makeup, including lots of glitter on her face and chest.
Xtina sported the sparkly look to take her kids Max, 9, and Summer, 3, out trick or treating with her fiancé, Matt Rutler.
The group encountered a “troll” from the Trolls movie handing out candy, and they all posed together for a photo.
The GRAMMY winner also took a moment to share some Halloween love with her fans, posting the pics of followers who dressed up as her from the “Dirrrty” years to Instagram.
“Love seeing your Halloween costumes inspired by Stripped! So grateful for all my fans and fighters. xo Xtina 💋 #15YearsOfStripped,” she captioned the pics.
