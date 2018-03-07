Christina Aguilera's New Movie 'Zoe' to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Christina Aguilera is returning to the big screen.

The 37-year-old singer's new film, Zoe, has been named the Centerpiece for this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

Directed by Drake Doremus, the film also stars Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux and is set in a future world where cutting-edge technologies can simulate the high of true love. At a revolutionary research lab, two colleagues yearn for a connection that’s real. Rashida Jones, Theo James and Miranda Otto also co-star.

Not much is known about Aguilera's role, only that her character's name is Jewel. The Tribeca Film Festival takes place April 18 to 29.

The "Beautiful" singer has previously starred in Burlesque opposite Cher and appeared on the series Nashville.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the GRAMMY winner will also be appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, kicking off her duties on March. 22.

Additionally, the "Fighter" songstress also told fans in January to expect new music very soon. Aguilera hasn’t released a studio album since 2012’s Lotus.

