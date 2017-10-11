Christina Applegate Reveals She Had Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes Removed After Surviving Breast Cancer

Christina Applegate is doing everything she can to make sure she's there to see her daughter grow up.

The 45-year-old actress, who had a double mastectomy in 2008 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, revealed to Today on Wednesday that she underwent surgery two weeks ago to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her risk of further cancers.

"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that,” Applegate shared. “That’s how I’ve taken control of everything. It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus.”

The actress revealed that she has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases her chances of developing cancer. Applegate fears that her 6-year-old daughter, Sadie, could have the gene as well, and has made adjustments to her lifestyle as a result.