Christina El Moussa Ends Relationship With Boyfriend Doug Spedding

The couple was first spotted together in early June. A source told ET at the time that the two had known one another for 10 years. "She dated him before her and Tarek were together," the source added.

The 34-year-old mother of two was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, but called it quits in December, announcing their separation in a joint statement released to the media. The couple share two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 2-year-old Brayden.

ET caught up with Christina earlier this year, where she opened up about her personal life and her plans for the future.

"I just sort of take things day by day and I don't overthink things," Christina told ET at a photo shoot for GoodHousekeeping.com. "I have a lot of exciting things coming up and I'm just looking forward to this year."