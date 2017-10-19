Christina El Moussa Ends Relationship With Boyfriend Doug Spedding
Christina El Moussa is taking time for herself.
TheFlip or Flop star is no longer dating Doug Spedding, according to multiple reports.
On Wednesday, InTouch reported that the 55-year-old Orange County businessman has entered an inpatient rehab facility for addiction issues.
“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told E! News.
The couple was first spotted together in early June. A source told ET at the time that the two had known one another for 10 years. "She dated him before her and Tarek were together," the source added.
The 34-year-old mother of two was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, but called it quits in December, announcing their separation in a joint statement released to the media. The couple share two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 2-year-old Brayden.
ET caught up with Christina earlier this year, where she opened up about her personal life and her plans for the future.
"I just sort of take things day by day and I don't overthink things," Christina told ET at a photo shoot for GoodHousekeeping.com. "I have a lot of exciting things coming up and I'm just looking forward to this year."
"I don't have any regrets,” she said of her split with Tarek. “I think that things happen for a reason and this is just what was best for us. I think everything is as it should be."
"There are a lot of things that happened in the past year that I had to really evaluate, and it helped make me a stronger, better person, a better mom, [and a] better friend," she added.
