Christina El Moussa Opens Up About 'Special' Holiday Plans (Exclusive)

Christina El Moussa is looking forward to the holidays.

In a new interview with ET, the Flip or Flop star reveals how she plans to spend Christmas, and the importance of teaching her kids to give back.

"The holidays are a very special time to my family and [me]. It’s very important to me to teach my children to give back during the holiday season," El Moussa tells ET exclusively, revealing that every year, she takes her daughter, Taylor, "on a shopping spree to Target to buy toys and items for [less fortunate] families."

"She loves picking out toys and clothes for other children more than she does for herself," she adds.

El Moussa, who spent Friday morning volunteering with her pastor, Tim Storey, at the Los Angeles Mission to give back to the downtown L.A. community, is looking forward to kicking off Christmas with a huge Christmas Eve party at her house this year.

"Christmas Eve, I always do a big dinner at my home with my friends and family, and my favorite part is putting cookies and milk out for Santa with Taylor. She always takes a bite of Santa’s cookie!" she describes.

Two-year-old Brayden also gets in on the holiday fun, as El Moussa says she loves taking her kids to a nearby community that goes all out for the holidays. "I grew up going to [the neighborhood] with my family," she recalls. "They go over the top with lights, inflatables, decorations, and even pass out hot chocolate and treats.”

El Moussa's favorite part of Christmas, however, is "the way [Taylor and Brayden's] faces light up on Christmas morning."

Looking forward to New Year's, the HGTV star will be attending a "low key" celebration at a neighbor's home with her kids. "I’m looking forward to 2018 and am very excited to start working on several new projects!”

