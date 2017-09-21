Christina El Moussa Rocks Little Leather Dress While Attending Awards Ceremony With Boyfriend Doug Spedding

Christina El Moussa attended one of her first public events with boyfriend Doug Spedding by her side.

On Wednesday, the Flip or Flop star and her new guy were all dressed up for the 2017 Best of Orange County Awards in Anaheim, California.

Christina wore an edgy style to present at the awards ceremony, stepping out in a short leather lace-up black dress and peep-toe high heels. The 34-year-old reality star couldn't stop smiling as she was escorted into the venue by Spedding, who paired his dark suit with a floral tie and striped shirt.

Christina shared her excitement to be presenting at the event on Instagram, along with a photo of herself posing in front of the marquee. "Thank you OC Register for having me as one of your presenters for the #BestofOC Awards!" she wrote. "Loved presenting awards to two of my OC favorites- Montage Laguna Beach and Mastros!"

ET broke the news in June that Christina was dating Doug after calling things off with husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Christina and Doug are both homebodies," a source close to the couple told ET in July. "They like to hang out, BBQ and watch movies. They've enjoyed spa days, bike rides, nice dinners and sunset boat rides together."

Christina's relationship with the businessman has also progressed to the point that her and Tarek's two kids, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, have met Doug's six children.

"All the children get along really well and they have fun hanging out," the source noted, adding that the pair are "having a good time."

