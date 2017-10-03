Christina Grimmie’s Family Reaches Out to Families of Las Vegas Victims: ‘We Truly Understand’

The friends and family of Christina Grimmie have reached out to the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas.

Grimmie, a singer-songwriter and Voice contestant, was shot and killed at the age of 22 by a concert goer in June 2016 in Orlando, Florida.

In a message of support, the Grimmie family released a statement on Monday, writing, “We are beyond devastated to hear of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and the family and friends of those who were taken last night. We truly understand what these families are experiencing and hope to help in some way.”