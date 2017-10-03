Christina Grimmie’s Family Reaches Out to Families of Las Vegas Victims: ‘We Truly Understand’
The friends and family of Christina Grimmie have reached out to the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas.
Grimmie, a singer-songwriter and Voice contestant, was shot and killed at the age of 22 by a concert goer in June 2016 in Orlando, Florida.
In a message of support, the Grimmie family released a statement on Monday, writing, “We are beyond devastated to hear of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and the family and friends of those who were taken last night. We truly understand what these families are experiencing and hope to help in some way.”
In the aftermath of Grimmie’s untimely death, her family set up The Christina Grimmie Foundation, which seeks to “provide financial, emotional and encouragement support to individuals and families who suffer from the devastating effects of gun violence,” according to the website’s mission statement.
Grimmie’s 2016 death came just two days before the tragic mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub, also in Orlando, which had marked the deadliest mass shooting in American history until events unfolded at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival this weekend. Fifty-nine fatalities have been confirmed and hundreds of others have been injured.
