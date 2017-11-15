Christina & Tarek El Moussa Reflect on Bouncing Back From Low Point as 1-Year Anniversary of Split Approaches

Looks like Christina and Tarek El Moussa are feeling reflective about the upcoming one-year anniversary of their split.

The Flip or Flop stars publicly announced their separation last Dec. 12, though in court documents obtained by ET, their separation date is listed as May 23, 2016. On Tuesday, both Christina and Tarek shared messages on Instagram about coming back from a dark period in their lives.

Tarek, 36, shared a quote by J.K. Rowling, which reads, "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

"This quote really stood out to me," Tarek wrote. "We've all faced obstacles and for many, they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight....when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair."