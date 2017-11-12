Christopher Plummer Opens Up About Taking Over Kevin Spacey's Role in 'All the Money in the World' (Exclusive)

Scott, along with the film's executive producers, decided to cut Spacey out of the film entirely after the actor was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by numerous people -- some of whom claim to have had sexual encounters with the actor when they were underage.

"The situation is very sad, because he’s such a talented guy. The whole circumstance is sad," Plummer said. "But I’ve got to forget that and go and do it, because it’s a very well written script and Ridley has been very good."

The Oscar winner also explained that he felt no real hesitation at taking on the role after Spacey, because he had already been in talks to play Getty before the House of Cards actor was cast.

"At one point we were discussing doing it in the early days," Plummer recalled.