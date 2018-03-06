'Christopher Robin' Director on Bringing Back the Iconic Voice of Winnie the Pooh (Exclusive)

The first Christopher Robin trailer brings back an old friend... and a lot of feels.

In Disney's upcoming live-action film, Ewan McGregor is our adult Christopher Robin, who is struggling with economic pressure and a growing strain on his relationship with his family when his childhood friend, Winnie the Pooh, returns and guides him back to his inner child.

ET chatted with director Marc Foster about how he brought the beloved characters of Hundred Acre Wood to life.

“I can tell you one thing, it’s a very emotional movie,” Foster tells ET. “There’s no better time to get a big hug by Pooh.”

In order to create the world that we all know and love, Foster says he turned to the early drawings from E. H. Shepard and the writings of A. A. Milne.

“It was an enduring process to develop Pooh the way I liked him,” Foster says. “They’re not brand new toys we bought off a shelf, they had some love in them, some wear and tear. Christopher Robin played with them a lot as toys, and when you see them, they should look a little vintage.”

Not only was the look of Pooh important, but so was his iconic voice. For this, Foster recruited Jim Cummings, who has voiced the beloved character since 1988.

“He lived this character for over 30 years, so for him, this is, sort of, part of his being at this point,” Foster shares. “It was important to me [to have] this nostalgic element of the voice and the feel. It was very important.”

But Pooh is not the only beloved character that we'll be seeing. Foster assured us that Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit and the rest of our childhood favorites will bring us back to yesteryear when Christopher Robin hits theaters on Aug. 3.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Christopher Robin' Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Reunites With an Old Friend

Margot Robbie Explains Her Very Personal Connection to 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' (Exclusive)

'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Trailer: Winnie the Pooh's Origin Story Comes to the Big Screen

Related Gallery