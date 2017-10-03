Chuck Low, 'Goodfellas' Actor, Dead at 89
Rest in peace, Charles "Chuck" Low.
The Goodfellas actor and real estate developer died in his sleep on Sept. 18 at the Allendale Nursing Home in New Jersey at age 89, according to his obituary in The New York Times.
Low graduated from the Norwich Military Academy with a BS in electrical engineering in 1950, and went on to serve four years of active duty in the Army, as well as over 30 more in the US Army Reserve.
Following his stint in the military, he went into the family business, developing and manufacturing marine instruments, before moving on to real estate.
After developing buildings in New York City and the Tribeca neighborhood, Low met one of his tenants, Robert De Niro, who supported him in his move to acting.
Low is best known for his character Morrie in Goodfellas, alongside De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. He also appeared in several other movies including The Mission, The King of Comedy and Once Upon a Time in America, as well as a role on The Sopranos. His last credited role was in the 2003 film Kill the Poor.
He is survived by two children, a niece and two granddaughers.