Chuck Low, 'Goodfellas' Actor, Dead at 89

Rest in peace, Charles "Chuck" Low.

The Goodfellas actor and real estate developer died in his sleep on Sept. 18 at the Allendale Nursing Home in New Jersey at age 89, according to his obituary in The New York Times.

Low graduated from the Norwich Military Academy with a BS in electrical engineering in 1950, and went on to serve four years of active duty in the Army, as well as over 30 more in the US Army Reserve.

Following his stint in the military, he went into the family business, developing and manufacturing marine instruments, before moving on to real estate.