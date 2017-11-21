Ciara and Macklemore Take Their Kids on a Cute Playdate to a Seahawks Game: Pics!

Go Seahawks! Ciara and Macklemore teamed up for an unlikely collaboration on Monday – sports fans and playdate organizers.

The two superstars enjoyed the Seahawks vs. the Atlanta Falcons game with their kids in tow. Ciara brought her 3-year-old son, Future Jr., to the game and Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, brought his 2-year-old daughter Sloane.

The group posed for a photo while watching Ciara’s hubby, Russell Wilson, play.