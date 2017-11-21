Ciara and Macklemore Take Their Kids on a Cute Playdate to a Seahawks Game: Pics!
Go Seahawks! Ciara and Macklemore teamed up for an unlikely collaboration on Monday – sports fans and playdate organizers.
The two superstars enjoyed the Seahawks vs. the Atlanta Falcons game with their kids in tow. Ciara brought her 3-year-old son, Future Jr., to the game and Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, brought his 2-year-old daughter Sloane.
The group posed for a photo while watching Ciara’s hubby, Russell Wilson, play.
“Fun Times With Our Kiddos! @Macklemore #GoHawks,” Ciara tweeted along with a pic of the “Corner Store” rapper.
Ciara also shared a video of Macklemore tying his daughter’s hair into a top knot, writing, “I looked over and @Macklemore was hooking up Sloanes hair! .. Classic! Great Job Ben! Fun Times With Our Kiddos!#GoHawks.”
Ciara also posed with Future Jr. for a selfie while rocking a Seahawks hat.
Macklemore recently revealed that his daughter broke the news that he and his wife are expecting baby No. 2. Watch the clip below for more on the reveal!
RELATED CONTENT:
WATCH: Macklemore Reveals How His Daughter Broke the News to Him That His Wife Was Expecting Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
MORE: Serena Williams Works Out With Ciara, Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter
WATCH: 2017 American Music Awards: Best, Worst & Weirdest Moments