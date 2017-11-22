Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Heartwarming Visit to 2 Special Fans at Seattle Children's Hospital
Ciara and Russell Wilson are spreading the love this holiday season.
On Tuesday, the couple made a surprise visit to Seattle Children's Hospital, where they spent time with two special fans -- Isaac and Logan. The 32-year-old singer and the 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback even sang a "Happy Transplant Day" song to Isaac.
"HAPPY TRANSPLANT DAY ISAAC!!! Praying For You Angel ❤" Ciara Instagrammed alongside the touching video.
"Transplant Day. Praying for you Isaac!!!" Wilson added.
Wilson also gave a special shout-out to Logan.
"Logan is one awesome kid!!!" he Instagrammed alongside a picture of Logan in the middle of him and Ciara.
"Times Yesterday With Logan and Isaac ❤. Let’s put some sweet prayers up for these angels everyone!" Ciara captioned her own pic.
This isn't the first time the superstar couple has spent time visiting patients at Seattle Children's Hospital. Last November, Ciara burst into tears upon meeting a 20-month-old patient who was said to not have much longer to live.
"Pretty tough for me being a mom, because I didn't even know what to expect when I walked in there and angel baby," she tearfully said in a Facebook video posted by Wilson. "We both said prayer. I said a prayer for him and we did handprints and stuff, that was really sweet. So really, really tough time, very special time."
In April, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna.
Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Ciara and Macklemore Take Their Kids on a Cute Playdate to a Seahawks Game: Pics!
Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara With a Private Sushi Class for Her Birthday
Serena Williams Works Out With Ciara, Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter