Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Heartwarming Visit to 2 Special Fans at Seattle Children's Hospital

This isn't the first time the superstar couple has spent time visiting patients at Seattle Children's Hospital. Last November, Ciara burst into tears upon meeting a 20-month-old patient who was said to not have much longer to live.

"Pretty tough for me being a mom, because I didn't even know what to expect when I walked in there and angel baby," she tearfully said in a Facebook video posted by Wilson. "We both said prayer. I said a prayer for him and we did handprints and stuff, that was really sweet. So really, really tough time, very special time."

In April, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna.

Watch below: