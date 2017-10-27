Ciara Goes Indoor Skydiving and Gets So Amazingly Excited -- Watch!
Ciara is flying high for her big day!
The "1,2 Step" singer, who turned 32 this week, decided to celebrate her birthday by getting a little extreme with some indoor skydiving!
"My First Time Indoor Skydiving!! #BucketList! #iFlySea #iFlyTv 🎂❤️," the artist captioned the video of her soaring up in the indoor chamber.
Ciara also shared pics of the day to Instagram and thanked her friends for putting on the surprise indoor event.
"Flying Crew!!" she wrote. "Thanks to my girls @jessicalabramson & @Hannai_me for this Sweet Surprise and making my dream come true! Love You #Birthday."
It's already been an incredible few days of celebrations for the superstar, whose NFL pro husband Russell Westbrook surprised her with sushi lessons and a romantic dinner.
Happy birthday, Ciara!
